3 unanswerable questions about the Tua Tagovailoa-Miami Dolphins standoff
By Matt Serniak
Did Tua's camp say they want to wait until all the other QBs sign?
This is my No. 1 most unanswerable question. We have to assume that the Dolphins and Tua were talking about a contract extension for a while. They probably had light talks even when the season was still going on. No sources on that, just an assumption.
When the season ended, let's also assume the Dolphins started to have more direct contract talks with Tagovailoa and his agent. The question is, did Tagovailoa and his camp tell the Dolphins they wanted to see what the other QBs got first before putting the pen to paper?
When Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence signed their extensions this offseason, the thought was that Tagovailoa would be next. Here we are and there is no deal. Maybe that's because there is a QB from the same draft class who is also working out a contract with his team. We know that's Jordan Love.
It's possible that after how Tagovailoa played last year, he and his camp want to drain the Dolphins for every penny they can and to do that they knew they had to wait for Lawrence, Goff and Love to sign their contracts. Don't forget about Dak Prescott too, who is still hoping to get paid by Jerry Jones.
If that's the case, then we aren't getting a resolution until at least Love gets his deal, which is a move that Packers coach Matt LaFleur said will get done soon, thus why Love is also holding in. It's also entirely possible that Love's camp is waiting for Tagovailoa to get his deal so that they can get one dollar more from Green Bay. How funny would that be? Frustrating and exhausting, but also funny.