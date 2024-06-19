3 under-the-radar Dolphins players who could break out on offense in 2024
By Matt Serniak
1. Odell Beckham Jr.
We all know about Odell Beckham Jr. We remember the catch against Dallas, we remember the Cleveland years where he was just okay, and we remember when he was a bit of a force on the Rams Super Bowl team. We even remember the actual Super Bowl where he was having his way with the Bengals before tearing his ACL.
We also are well aware of last year where Beckham had only 565 yards in 14 games for the Ravens. It needs to be said; we are never going to see the same Beckham from the beginning of his career. I'm not even sure we will ever see the Rams version of Beckham, but that doesn't mean that 565 yards is the most he can get.
On this offense, Beckham will have tons of favorable matchups while Hill and Waddle absorb most of the heavy coverages. As long as Beckham has gas left in the tank, and you'd like to think they wouldn't bring him in if he didn't, then he can be in line for some big games. Plus, if anything were to happen to Hill or Waddle, Beckham would be thrust into a starting role. That's something he is used to.
So, 600-700 yards in this offense is doable for how much the Dolphins throw the ball. Getting Beckham involved, thus taking some pressure off Hill and Waddle, is exactly what the doctor ordered. Hopefully, Mike McDaniel understands that this season.