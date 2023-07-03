3 underrated moves the Miami Dolphins made in 2023 offseason
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made some big moves during the 2023 off-season but these three should have just as big of an impact on the season.
For many in the media and the fans of the Dolphins, the two biggest moves made by the team were the hiring of Vic Fangio and the trade for Jalen Ramsey.
Miami entered the 2023 off-season with less money to spend than the last couple of years and they didn't have trade options to make bigger splashes in the draft. Still, they made some moves that will have huge impacts on the season that went under the radar but will surface soon when training camp arrives.
Braxton Berrios could make the biggest impact on the Dolphins offense and will on special teams.
Berrios is the forgotten signing Miami made to a crowded and relatively good WR unit. Primarily a return man with the Jets, Berrios will likely see plenty of slot opportunities within the Dolphins offense now that Mike Gesicki is gone.
The Dolphins have a very good WR unit but there is plenty of room for the quick and shifty Berrios who could prove to be Tua Tagovailoa's best outlet option of 2023. His quick and decisive running after the catch will only further help exploit defenses that can't use safety help with the slot or RBs out of the backfield.
While the Miami Dolphins may have one of the weaker TE units in the AFC East, Eric Saubert should emerge as a big threat.
Saubert has NFL experience but he doesn't have to end experience. With the Dolphins he should see considerable time on the field both in pass protection and as a receiver. He is the primary replacement for Mike Gesicki.
Saubert isn't the premium pass catcher that Gesicki is but he runs better routes and can block a lot better as well. As a result, he should see more snap counts than Gesicki did under McDaniel because Miami can use him in multiple ways.
When fans think of the Dolphins off-season, Saubert is often overlooked, but shouldn't be.
David Long, Jr. could be the piece MIami needed the most on defense.
David Long, Jr. was added on a one-year deal but that should change by mid-season when the Dolphins have to start looking at next year's contracts. Long by then should have proven he deserves to stick around.
In Tennessee, Long was only held back by his health, something I don't expect to be a big problem in Miami. He is versatile, quick to the ball, and most importantly is a tough physical linebacker that Miami needed.
If Long can work his way into the starting rotation, the Dolphins will have a formidable defense at one of it's weaker spots from the last several years. It will be interesting considering that Fangio's defense relies on the position.