3 upsides to Brandon Staley if he becomes the Miami Dolphins next DC
If Brandon Staley becomes the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, there are some good things that come along with that reality.
By Matt Serniak
Brandon Staley runs a similar scheme as Vic Fangio did.
You can cut down Vic Fangio all you want. I won't get in the way of that. But you can't say there wasn't a time when most of the players on defense were healthy that the defense of the Miami Dolphins wasn't one of the best in the league.
Sure, you can say they beat up on bad quarterbacks and bad teams to look so dominant. But, it still happened and a big part is how Vic handled the defense.
Brandon Staley, philosophically, is in line with what Fangio brought to Miami. Keep everything in front of you thus not giving up huge plays and getting pressure by not blitzing a ton.
That might be much more difficult for Staley or whoever the defensive coordinator is due to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips being out for at least half the season.
The Miami Dolphins, I think regardless of the personnel moves they make this offseason, are going to view themselves as a win-now team. If you do that, you would think you want things, schematically, to be as close to how things were last year so that you don't have to teach a completely new system.