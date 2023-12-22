3 ways the Miami Dolphins can beat the Cowboys on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have a great opportunity to change the narrative of not beating good teams this week when they host the Dallas Cowboys.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins need to keep pressure on Dak Prescott.
Another way the Dolphins and Cowboys are similar is that both quarterbacks are nothing like themselves when they are pressured specifically up the middle pressure. I feel like we can say that for most NFL QBs but Prescott and Tua are not the athletic freaks others are.
This means that although Dak can escape a little bit to pick up a first down here and there, he doesn't have any quick-twitch burst about him. So if Dak has to keep backing up due to pressure through the A and even B gap, he doesn't have the ability to consistently run around it.
Fortunately, the Miami Dolphins employ a set of best friends who are terrorizing the A and B gaps. Those best friends are Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. Wilkns has eight sacks, which is good for him in a contract year, and Zach Sieler upon getting his money has 7.5.
What might make this friendship do even better on Sunday afternoon is that Zach Martin, who is a future hall of famer right guard, will not be anywhere near 100%. He picked up a quad injury last week. He's most likely going to play but he'll be a little bit slower than usual.
The Dallas offense will be a shell of itself if Dak can't break contain and find CeeDee Lamb downfield something he loves to do.
Pressure Dak up the middle and make sure the ends don't get too far upfield or jump inside and I really feel that Dak will be very much neutered.