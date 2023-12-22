3 ways the Miami Dolphins can beat the Cowboys on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have a great opportunity to change the narrative of not beating good teams this week when they host the Dallas Cowboys.
By Matt Serniak
Mike McDaniel needs his offense to get to the 2nd level of the Cowboys defense.
Nothing I'm about to say is amazingly original. We watched the game last week where the Bills completely tooled the Cowboy's defense by running the ball play after play. We've seen breakdowns by plenty of analysts since showing how the Bills ran all over them.
With all of that being the case, the Miami Dolphin's offensive line needs to get to the linebackers because they are massively undersized.
Marquese Bell is a linebacker who is 205 LBs. The Bills ran at him with 300 lb. guys all game. I see no reason why the Dolphins shouldn't at least have a few runs that go right at him.
We saw how Buffalo ran away from Micah Parsons to the point that they didn't assign anybody to him. I'm guessing that the Cowboys will have something in place to make Parsons more involved in the run game. Mike McDaniel should have a counter or two to that as well.