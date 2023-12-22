3 ways the Miami Dolphins can beat the Cowboys on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have a great opportunity to change the narrative of not beating good teams this week when they host the Dallas Cowboys.
By Matt Serniak
The Dolphins need to set up the Cowboys so they can take the deep shot.
Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball some more, and then go over the top on them. It's a pretty basic concept of how to run an offense and it is one that the Miami Dolphins try and do every game. I have no doubt that this is something they will attempt to pull off a few times on Sunday.
Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are going to be tasked with wearing down the Dallas defense. I think even with the Dolphin's makeshift offensive line they can successfully run on Dallas.
The Cowboys rank 19th in run defense this year and 28th over their last three games. The way the Dolphins create angles for their backs along with the speed they possess, I strongly think they will be able to get decent yards every attempt. Run the Cowboys into the ground and then hit them over the top with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill if he is going to play.
Mike McDaniel, in my opinion, doesn't have to outthink the room here. The Cowboys are a finesse team so beat them over the head with physicality which is something the Dolphins can do at times. This will be one of those times. Then, break their back with the chunk passing plays.
