3 ways Tua Tagovailoa must improve for the Dolphins to be successful in 2024
By Brian Miller
When it comes to making plays, Tua Tagovailoa has the arm to get the job done. He can sling the ball deeper than most give him credit for, and he is incredibly accurate just about anywhere on the field for this team.
The Dolphins will give him a new contract, but Tagovailoa can't simply take the money and relax. If he is going to be great, he needs to improve, and there are areas for him to do just that. Will he be able to answer the call in 2024?
3. Tua Tagovailoa needs to make better decisions
Tagovailoa can hit his first read in stride and walk down the field to celebrate a touchdown. He can check off that first read and hit the second read in a mere couple of seconds. Typically, with the same results. It's when the play breaks down from there that Tagovailoa starts to get erratic. Maybe it was the concussions that made him tick off seconds in his mind, knowing he would get hit shortly after the count reached three.
Tagovailoa has to make better decisions with the football when the play breaks down. The loss to the Bills last season in Week 17 was highlighted by one of the worst plays he had all season: an errant throw to the outside in double coverage that was intercepted. Miami's game ended, as did their race for the AFC East title.
This is an area that Tagovailoa needs to work on. He has to make time, move around the pocket, extend the play, and give his receivers a few more options to get open. Then, he needs to make the right reads. If he can do that, his game will improve. PFF, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, pointed out that Tua grades at 93.6 when he has a clean pocket, but drops to 51.6 when under pressure. That is a big drop and something that he needs to work on.