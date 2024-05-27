3 ways Tua Tagovailoa must improve for the Dolphins to be successful in 2024
By Brian Miller
2. Tua Tagovailoa needs to learn how to extend plays
This is different from buying time. Tagovailoa has to do better when the ball is in his hands, and the play has broken down. There are running lanes and great quarterbacks will exploit those lanes. Tagovailoa can run the ball, but he often chooses not to. Sometimes, that works well, but when he takes off and runs, he needs to do so with conviction.
Last year, again, perhaps as a result of his previous concussions, Tagovailoa's decisions to slide were often well before he needed to, and in several cases, he could have picked up first downs. This becomes more important on third downs. He needs to learn to work the sidelines as much as he can. When running up the field, he can use the hash marks to gauge his timing, and with a better vision of the field, he can make smarter decisions regarding sliding.
In 2023, Tagovailoa didn't play scared, but he played a little too cautious and that will not serve the team well in close games. If the Dolphins are going to beat good teams, their quarterback has to shoulder that burden.