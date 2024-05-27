3 ways Tua Tagovailoa must improve for the Dolphins to be successful in 2024
By Brian Miller
1. Tua Tagovailoa has to get more players involved
There is nothing wrong with throwing the football to the No. 1 and No. 2 receivers, but for Tagovailoa, he relies far too much on Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. That has to stop. His vision of the field needs to improve, as we already pointed out, and that will change his decision-making, but for Tagovailoa to really break free of the shackles, he needs to get the other players involved as well.
Miami will almost always have at least three pass-catchers ready on any given play, and Tagovailoa has to be able to rely on the third and fourth receivers regardless of whether the play calls are in their direction or not. Tagovailoa has to be better at reading coverages and knowing where the open receiver will be. That is something he doesn't do well once he comes off his first and second reads. When blitzed, one player will be left unaccounted for, and Tagovailoa rarely changes his reads to avoid contact. Great quarterbacks will know where that open player will be and exploit it.
Those are the third and fourth receivers and Tagovailoa, who will now have Odell Beckham Jr. to work with, tends to throw their way only when the play calls for it, or a play breaks down and he scrambles. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa leaves plays on the field because he hasn't improved in this area. If he does, the Dolphins quarterback will be better than great.