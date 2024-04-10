3 wide receivers that would be ideal fits for the Miami Dolphins in this year's draft
The Miami Dolphins regardless if they sign one need another receiver and the NFL Draft is where they need to get one.
By Matt Serniak
On day two, the Miami Dolphins would be wise to draft Ricky Pearsall.
Ricky Pearsall is an underrated player who played his college ball at Florida. Last year, he had 65 catches for 963 yards. Those aren't numbers that jump off the page but Florida wasn't exactly a football throwing factory like other schools.
Pearsall is 6'1 and ran a 4.4. This means his measurables are sort of in the middle of the road. Speaking of the middle, this guy did his best work in the middle of the field. The Miami Dolphins do their best work in the middle of the field. I guess they have to draft him right? There's more to it than that.
Pearsall runs phenomenal routes and is strongly against dropping the ball. He had a 2.8% drop rate which is quite low. He does his best work in the slot and is silky smooth out of his breaks.
He also has a knack for making contested catches in traffic. That's an underrated quality for a receiver especially when you're not Tyreek Hill or Calvin Johnson.
The biggest knock against him is one that I mentioned earlier and that's Pearsall has trouble against physical defenses that press the line of scrimmage. I don't love that but that's where coaching and scheme come into play. In the slot, Pearsall wouldn't have to worry about that as much.
Based on extensive research, it appears Ricky Pearsall is climbing the boards. Who knows if it's accurate but he may have to be a 2nd round pick selection if Miami wants him.