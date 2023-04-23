3 years ago the Miami Dolphins drafted the most polarizing player in history, Tua Tagovailoa
It was three years ago today that the mainstream media believed that Tua Tagovailoa would be the steal of the draft for whatever team that drafted him. Then the Miami Dolphins made him the 5th overall selection and the world turned upside down.
Miami gained a lot of fans after the selection was made. Alabama fans with zero interest in the Dolphins migrated their allegiance to the Dolphins immediately. In doing so, they brought the notion that Tua could do no wrong. Tuanon was born and lord forbid you speak ill about him.
What has played out since was like an NFL political wave of division. A far left supporting Tua and a far right hating everything he does. Everyone else stuck in the middle. Don't write this, don't say that, and don't tell anyone what you are really thinking. Tua has become in these three short years the most polarizing figure in Miami Dolphins football history.
Tua has been through more in three years than most QBs go through in an entire career. He has been hailed as the best QB in the 2020 draft class only to be criticized for his medicals. He was thrown under the bus by his own head coach, replaced by a journeyman QB in the 4th quarter of games, led the league in passing and completion perecentage, and of course, the concussions.
Today, some in the media are now turning their attentions not to the concussions but the fact that Tua said he considered retirement and discussed the possibility with his family last year after suffering his confirmed second of the season. This is the soapbox they are standing on now. Ridiculing him for speaking his own truth while also criticizing him for saying if he was asked he would have played in the playoffs.
Tua Tagovailoa is Miami's quarterback until the day he is not and three years ago, whether or not you wanted someone else, Tua became Miami's future and if we look back on that day, we can see the reaction from many of the fans.
Tua Tagovailoa has done everything he has been asked to do and despite the ridicule and criticism, he has blocked it out and just done Tua. If you can't admire how he has handled that adversity, I'm not sure why you can honestly not root for him.