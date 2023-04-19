4 bargain free agents the Miami Dolphins should sign before the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins are about 9 days away from their first selection in this year's NFL Draft but that doesn't mean they can't get some work done in the meantime. There are still some good options in free agency that should come cheap.
The Dolphins have options but not as many as they would like in the draft. With only four draft selections, Chris Grier has to be smart and fill the roster with players that can contribute immediately, at least with their first two selections at pick 51 and 84.
We should assume that the Dolphins will be big players in the undrafted market following the draft and they should be a team that young players want to come to given the media accolades and the way the players are talking up the team. Miami is a destination again and if a player is wavering on where to go after the draft, the Dolphins are appealing.
The thing is, we are not there yet. The Dolphins still have 9 days to go and while it is uncharacteristic for teams to make moves prior to the draft that do not include trading draft assets for players or more picks, the Dolphins shouldn't summarily dismiss the free agent pool where veterans could come cheap on one-year non-guaranteed deals.