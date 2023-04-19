4 bargain free agents the Miami Dolphins should sign before the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins addressed some depth earlier this week when they added Chosen Anderson to the wide receiver room. Who else may be a late free-agent addition before the Dolphins start filling in the roster with undrafted rookies?
The Dolphins are expected to address the offensive line at some point, maybe as early as selection 51 but if they want to make sure they have a guy that can back up Conner Williams, Pat Elflein could be a cheap option to bring in.
Elflein was selected in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft by the Vikings. He played three and one half seasons before joining the Jets in 2020 and the played his last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Over his career, Elflein has started 64 of the 65 games he has played in.
Is he a great center? Of course not, not at this point, but he can provide valuable depth to Williams and add competition and depth at guard where he has also played at the NFL level. In fact, Elflein played at guard last season for six games.
The Dolphins are not perfect on the offensive line and Elflein should be considered only an depth player that might be able to stick if he has a productive camp. The Dolphins could use more offensive linemen heading into the off-season for mini-camps and OTAs, the first of such started on Tuesday.