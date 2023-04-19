4 bargain free agents the Miami Dolphins should sign before the NFL Draft
Is it too soon for the Miami Dolphins to bring back Melvin Ingram? Maybe not but if they can't land a linebacker in the draft, Ingram would make sense. Right now, getting him on another one-year deal would make sense.
It can't be ruled out that Ingram will draw interest from other teams who fail to add linebacker help in the draft and turn to available veterans. For Ingram, the price is dropping as his career is clearly winding down.
In 2022, Ingram had a decent season for the role he played. 11 seasons in the NFL is a good career and Ingram has had that. Last season he started three games and added 6 sacks to his career total giving him 57. He also added 22 combined tackles in a spot role and of course, a touchdown as well on a fumble recovery.
The Dolphins don't absolutely need Ingram but he fit into the team's locker room and provides quality depth for a defensive unit that is relatively stacked across the board. Linebacker, however, is the weaker unit and adding depth prior to the draft provides security.
Any deal for Ingram would have to be non-guaranteed as the Dolphins could want to stay younger as they enter the season but he should be looked at again and if the numbers are low enough, why not bring him back.