4 bargain free agents the Miami Dolphins should sign before the NFL Draft
Clayton Fejedelem knows the Miami Dolphins and they know him. The special team's contributor would likely re-sign with the Dolphins for the veteran minimum and that would be a good contract for him at this point.
Fejedelem isn't going to give the Dolphins much in the way of safety play and while the team has some young guys that really stepped up last season both on the defense and on special teams, it is always smart to have more players that can contribute.
For the Dolphins, getting a familiar face on the roster makes sense even if that player could be a long shot to make the final 53. For Fejedelem, offers may not come pouring in any time soon and he could draw an off-season paycheck by being in camp.
Chances are, Fejedelem takes most of the off-season, off, and then joins a team later as camps begin in late July but for the Dolphins and their familiarity with him, getting him in a one-year minimum non-guaranteed contract makes a lot of sense.
Fejedelem has seven years under his NFL belt with the last three in Miami. In his career he has 146 combined tackles, 95 solo. In his career, Fejedelem has taken more than 72% of the Bengals and Dolphins special teams snaps every season compared to no more thatn 33% of defensive snaps. That came in 2017 with the Benglas. For the Dolphins, 2022 was the most snaps taken by Fejedelem on defense where he took 4% of the defensive snaps. Clearly, he is a special teams player and there is nothing wrong with that.