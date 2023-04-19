4 bargain free agents the Miami Dolphins should sign before the NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins may be making a move for Dalvin Cook and they did re-sign their entire running back room from last year but Kareem Hunt could easily push for work in Miami's offense.
Price here is the key. The Browns have said that Hunt has lost his burst and some of his power and they had no interest in bringing him back but he could still have some life left in his legs and would be worth a look if the Dolphins want to address the RB position at some other point down the road.
Miami's Chris Grier tends to punt the RB position and it hasn't been a high priority for him but that can't stand in his way of adding runners to a room and letting the best players make the roster. Hunt shouldn't be expensive at this point considering he is still a free agent and teams are prepping for the draft where RB needy teams will fill that hole on their rosters.
For the Dolphins, Hunt would be competition for Salvon Ahmed and provide a quality running back behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. who both spent time injured last season.
At this point, Hunt's value is not as an every down runner but there is a place for him on an NFL roster and the Dolphins could land him cheaply on yet another one-year deal.