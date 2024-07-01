4 biggest Dolphins questions leading up to training camp
By Matt Serniak
3. Will the Dolphins do anything with their remaining cap space?
On Xavien Howard being released day, the Dolphins picked up $18 million. As of this moment, the team has about $16 million remaining. So, will they do anything with it before training camp starts? If they extend Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, or anyone else, they will create even more cap space.
There are areas on the team that can be improved with a stroke of a pen. Positions such as guard and safety come to mind. Yes, I know Marcus Maye was signed, but I wouldn't be surprised if Grier was still big-game-hunting out there. Would someone like Justin Simmons make sense for Anthony Weaver's defense?
The most likely scenario is that the team decides to sit on their money and not do anything until camp begins and they get actual looks at what they have. They can still make moves in August if someone goes down or if their hope-and-pray players aren't working out. This will be something to keep an eye on moving forward.