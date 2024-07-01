4 biggest Dolphins questions leading up to training camp
By Matt Serniak
2. How much faith do the coaches have in Chop Robinson?
Obviously, this is something that will play out when training camp starts. However, they had Chop Robinson in for rookie camp in May and have been around him since they drafted him in the first round back in April. This means they have to have some sort of feel for him and where he will begin on the depth chart.
Will Robinson be out there with the starting defense or will he be with the 2s? It's tough to think about this in absolutes due to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips continuing their rehab. There is nothing that indicates that either of them will be ready for training camp. Honestly, there's nothing saying they will be ready for the beginning of the season and that's just fine. Let those guys get as healthy as they can.
The Dolphins seem to think we may not see Chubb or Philips for a bit with the signing of Calais Campbell. Currently, the Dolphins' depth chart that's on ESPN has Robinson penciled in as the starting weakside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.
I'm all for Robinson getting the first crack at first-team reps at that position. It will be an adjustment for him due to not playing in that much space at Penn State. However, you have to imagine Weaver and Co. expected this. Robinson might be a guy they move all over the defensive line. That's something else fans should be excited about. Let him attack.