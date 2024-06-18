4 biggest needs the Miami Dolphins will have after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
Training camp is sneaking up on the Miami Dolphins and there are a lot of questions for this team ahead of the new campaign. However, with that said, it's not too early to start thinking about some of the major storylines that will arrive next offseason. With that in mind, here are four things for general manager Chris Grier to already have in mind leading up to next winter and spring:
4. What will happen for the Dolphins at safety?
Jevon Holland may be the key to the Dolphins ' future at safety. Holland will be a free agent after the campaign, and the Dolphins could lessen the impact of his loss by extending him. If the Dolphins can't or don't give him a new contract, the safety position may be one of Miami's biggest issues next season.
Miami has Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, and Patrick McMorris heading into the 2024 season. They also have an undrafted rookie and are flirting with a couple of cornerback conversions, but the reality is, none of these players help the Dolphins safety unit beyond this year.
The Dolphins are rumored to be looking at using Jalen Ramsey in more of a roaming role in 2024 and that would provide help, but it doesn't provide longevity. In 2025, the Dolphins could be looking at a complete revamping of the safety position, especially if they lose Holland.
Fans can expect a focus on the position in free agency and the draft will be a priority as well. Grier has to know this, but he hasn't done anything yet to fix the problem and instead is hoping that the band-aids he used for this season will be enough to get by. Will he use more bandages in 2025 or will he force himself into a corner? Safety is going to be a hotly debated position next year.