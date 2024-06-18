4 biggest needs the Miami Dolphins will have after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
3. The Miami Defensive line holds intrigue
This will be an interesting position for sure. Yes, the Dolphins added nine players to their roster for training camp with the hopes of finding the Christian Wilkins replacement, but only five of those players are likely to make the roster and most of them have little experience.
The Dolphins do not appear to be all that concerned, and chances are, Grier won't be any more concerned next offseason either. This is a position that Anthony Weaver has seen utilize rotational defensive tackles in Baltimore with success, and he will likely try to emulate that in Miami. If he succeeds, this D-Line problem won't be a problem, but we still have to get there.
Weaver and Grier will have big challenges this year finding the right players to line up with Zach Sieler and if he can find a couple of players that can work out, the Dolphins will be able to re-sign them or extend them into 2025. There are a lot of one-year deals in this unit and that will make 2025 another offseason of needing to get this position filled.
Grier can do something about that now by identifying players to extend, but his tendencies now have turned to more one-year deals and repeats than anything else, and that could be a problem in 2025, especially along the defensive line.