4 biggest needs the Miami Dolphins will have after the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
1. Wide receiver and offensive line
The receiver position isn't nearly as bad as it could have been. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and the extension of Jaylen Waddle put the WR spot in much better shape than it was heading into this offseason. If Malik Washington or Tahj Washington can step up, they will round out a solid top five on the unit, and the Dolphins can concentrate on adding depth beyond the 2024 season.
The offensive line has been a major problem for the Dolphins, despite Grier thinking otherwise, for quite a while. Drafting Patrick Paul will be an interesting development that could solidify the left side of the line when Terron Armstead leaves, presumably after the 2024 season.
Aaron Brewer should be able to handle the center duties and Austin Jackson is under contract after being extended last year. The questions that remain for Miami will be at the guard positions where they have yet to make a permanent decision. This is not likely going to change next offseason and the Dolphins will follow the same course they have been - add a few free agents to compete for the job without investing money in it.