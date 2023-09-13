4 conspiracy theories coming out of the Miami Dolphins win over the Chargers

Dolphins Wk1 snap counts:



🐬 Waddle limited late but gets same workload as Hill

🐬 Berrios/Cracraft split WR3

🐬 Elliott plays every snap at S alongside Holland

🐬 Van Ginkel outsnaps Long at ILB by a wide margin

🐬 No defensive snaps for rookie CB Smith. Apple is CB3 in Wk1 pic.twitter.com/Gg46ELNX85