4 conspiracy theories coming out of the Miami Dolphins win over the Chargers
By Matt Serniak
Was it Vic Fangio's strategy to get ran on so much thus taking the ball out of Justin Herbert's hand?
The Miami Dolphin's defense led by defensive guru, Vic Fangio, gave up 244 yards on the ground to Chargers. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelly ran all day on a defense that was supposed to be improved in that department.
But was it by design that the Dolphins leaked like a siv against the run all game?
Letting the Chargers run the ball all game did give them a certain confidence and instilled the idea into the Charger's staff that they had to keep running the ball because of how effective it was. This led to Justin Herbert, when he needed to throw in the last drive get completely rattled when Fangio released the hounds on him. Herbert was sacked twice and had an intentional grounding penalty in that sequence.
I know what you're saying to yourself, you've heard of this strategy before. You're right, you have. Bill Belichick dispatched the same approach in the Super Bowl against the Bills when he was the Giants' defensive coordinator.
"“Thurman Thomas is a great back,” Belichick said. “We knew he was going to get some yards. But I didn’t feel like we wanted to get into a game where they threw the ball 45 times. I knew if they had some success running the ball, they would stay with it. And I always felt when we needed to stop the run, we could stop it. And the more times they ran it, it was just one less time they could get it to Reed or get it to Lofton, or throw it to Thomas, who I thought was more dangerous as a receiver, because there’s more space than there was when he was a runner.”"
DId Vic Fangio channell his inner-hooded one? Was his game plan to entice the Chargers to keep dialing up the run so that they would take the bait and take the ball out of Justin Herbert's hands? We'll never know but I'm leaning yes At least that's what I'm telling myself for why the Dolphin's defense gave up 24 yards on the ground.