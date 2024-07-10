4 Dolphins fan favorites in danger of being cut this summer
By Brian Miller
3. Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson is one of those players you just enjoy watching, even if the end result is not what you want. He gives everything he has, but there just doesn't seem to be enough there to move the needle. Thompson is a player that Dolphins fans like, but they also know that if he is on the field, then a lot of things must have gone wrong.
As a backup to Tua Tagovailoa, the ideal situation is that Thompson never plays a down. This year, the NFL changed rules that now allows teams to dress the practice squad quarterback as the emergency QB every week. Thompson would seem like a perfect option this year. He will compete against Mike White for the second-string position on the depth chart, but Miami may opt to keep the money invested in White and let Thompson sit out this year.
If the Dolphins do release Thompson, he will need to clear waivers and he isn't likely going to get people jumping up and down to claim him. Being released makes a lot of sense and is the likely outcome here for him.