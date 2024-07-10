4 Dolphins fan favorites in danger of being cut this summer
By Brian Miller
2. Chris Brooks
At the last training camp, Chris Brooks was impressive on the field. When he got into a game early in the season, he looked like he could physically dominate opposing defenses. His hard running style won him a lot of fans in camp, and when he hit the field in the regular season, things didn't go away.
Brooks is going to enter the second camp of his career and while he should make the roster, the talent at the position is deep and McDaniel will have tough decisions to make. If Brooks is released, the Dolphins will lose him to free agency. It would be a surprise if he were not claimed by another team.
Brooks will have to compete with Wilson and Salvon Ahmed for a roster position, as Jaylen Wright, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane have the first three spots locked down. It will not be an easy battle once camp starts, but the margin for error is going to be tight, and Brooks has to hit camp like he is playing for his position because he literally is.