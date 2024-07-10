4 Dolphins fan favorites in danger of being cut this summer
By Brian Miller
1. River Cracraft or Erik Ezukanma
One of these two players will likely be looking for work when training camp closes. Right now, it's a toss-up as to which one. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. took one available spot away from the unit, and the drafting of two wide receivers last April could mean two veterans may not make the roster.
Fans have loved Erik Ezukanman AKA "EZ-E" since he was drafted three years ago but his on-field contributions have not been enough and this year could be a critical camp for him. The same can be said about River Cracraft.
Cracraft has made strides on the field and is reliable/consistent, but he isn't going to put up big numbers and will remain a situational player. Neither of these two are considered more than a depth option, and should one of the top three receivers get hurt, neither would be expected to step in, making both of them or, at the very least, one of them potential cuts.