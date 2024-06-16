4 Dolphins players in danger of losing a roster spot after minicamp and OTAs
By Brian Miller
3. Mike White
Mike White or Skylar Thompson will not make the 53-man roster, but will be part of the practice squad if they clear waivers. White, due to count more than $3 million in cap space, needs to show far more than Thompson in camp.
During OTAs, he was o.k. but not special and the Dolphins need him to be special. White will get his opportunities in training camp, but his OTA sessions, according to some, were less than ideal for him. Plain and simple, he isn't doing enough to prove to Mike McDaniel and Co. that he can be a solid No. 2 option.
There's been plenty of speculation too that Miami could look to add a veteran quarterback late in free agency, with Ryan Tannehill's name being floated around quite a bit. Tannehill is still a free agent and he's obviously no stranger to Miami. The hope is that Tua Tagovailoa will sign a new deal, but if he ends up being a camp holdout, will people really trust White or Thompson? Not a chance. That's where someone like Tannehill could come in if the worst-case Tua scenario comes to fruition.
Regardless of if Tagovailoa signs or not, don't forget that he has battled injuries as well. That's why having a stud backup quarterback is so important in today's NFL. If the price is right, Tannehill would make sense for Miami and the writing would of course be on the wall for White there too.