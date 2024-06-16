4 Dolphins players in danger of losing a roster spot after minicamp and OTAs
By Brian Miller
2. Jeff Wilson Jr.
The best chance for Wilson to make the 53-man roster is his relationship with McDaniel. The problem for Wilson isn't the talent. He has it, and he is capable. The problem is the Dolphins are deep at running back.
De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert have separated themselves. Wilson is competing with Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks, while Jaylen Wright is now penciled in as the third running back. Wilson is up against a wall this year and he needs to show more than just being good. Will he be able to do so? He has a mountain to climb at camp.
1. Julian Hill
The Dolphins thought enough about Julian Hill during last year's OTAs and minicamp to bring him to training camp, and he won a spot on the 53. In 2023, Hill saw the field consistently, but also showed his inexperience. Through OTAs this year, it was reported that Hill was just average, while free agent Jody Fortson looked good. Fortson is a big key to Hill's future.
Miami will keep Durham Smythe and Jonnu Smith, but who will take the final one or two spots at tight end for the Dolphins? Fortson may have the inside track for one of those, leaving Hill competing with Tanner Conner and a highly-regarded undrafted prospect in Hayden Rucci.