4 Dolphins undrafted rookies who have a legitimate shot to make the roster
By Brian Miller
Officially, the Miami Dolphins added 12 undrafted free agents following the 2024 NFL Draft. Not all of them will make a strong case for the final 53-man roster. Some will be relegated to the practice squad, and others will be cut and either join another team or leave the NFL for good.
Looking over the 12 players, there are a few who will make a strong case for the roster. The Dolphins are no strangers to keeping undrafted players. Robert Jones, Chris Brooks, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, and Brandon Pili were all undrafted free agents who made the final cut to 53 in their rookie years. With that said, who has the best chance to do so from the '24 class?
4. TCU safety Mark Perry
Forget about the $150,000 guaranteed offer he signed as a UDFA. Mark Perry has the mobility and speed to add quality depth to the safety position. Miami's safety unit could be the weakest position on the field. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer will start, but sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris and DB Nik Needham will compete for the backup jobs.
Perry is faster than McMorris, and they are equal in coverage, with McMorris having better ball skills. This will be an interesting competition, as the Dolphins will likely only keep four safeties. The Dolphins could also add veteran help after June 1, which would likely send Needham back to corner and could end any hopes of McMorris or Perry making the team.
McMorris should have a leg up in the competition after being drafted, but the Dolphins will keep the best player, and giving Perry a fully guaranteed $150,000 is a good indication they like what they see. If a veteran is not added, this competition will be much more interesting.