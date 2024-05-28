4 Dolphins undrafted rookies who have a legitimate shot to make the roster
By Brian Miller
1. Colorado DL Grayson Murphy
Grayson Murphy will get his shot to make the initial roster. The Dolphins are in need of more players off the edge and Murphy is a good situational pass-rusher. He isn't going to blow up plays and he isn't a great run support DE, but he can get to the quarterback.
He has five sacks in each of his last two seasons with Colorado. If he does make the 53, it could be short-lived as Miami will eventually get Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips back. Early on in the year, though, he could be a nice piece to have for Anthony Weaver's defense.
Here are other undrafted free agents that should garner attention:
Texas TE Hayden Rucci
The Dolphins continue to look for tight end help without having to spend draft capital. Hayden Rucci is solid, but has a lot of work to do, and he needs to develop more. Miami has the time with him and he is likely a practice squad player candidate.
OT Bayron Matos
Bayron Matos is going to be the most talked about rookie in Dolphins camp and that could include the players the team drafted. Matos has never played a single snap of football. The Dominican Republic prospect is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway and that may help secure him a spot. The Dolphins, however, will have to decide if they will release him and then hope they can sign him to the practice squad.
Matos was given one of the biggest undrafted guaranteed contracts. Miami paid him a total of $247,500 to sign with them. Clearly, they believe the 6-7 former basketball player can transition to the game of football, but there is such an incredibly high mountain to climb at this level that he is far more developmental than a clear option to make the final 53.