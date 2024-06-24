4 former Dolphins players the team will miss not named Christian Wilkins
By Brian Miller
3. Andrew Van Ginkel
The Dolphins opted to not re-sign Andrew Van Ginkel and instead allowed him to join the Vikings. Miami entered the offseason with a lot of questions at linebacker and on the edge. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are not expected back to start the season. The Dolphins hit free agency, added Shaq Barrett, and drafted Mohamed Kamara and Chop Robinson. The Dolphins are hoping that one of them will provide enough quarterback pressure to hold the edge down until one of their two starters returns.
Then there is Van Ginkel. He can play inside and out, and he can line up on the edge - 17 sacks in his career and more than 50 quarterback pressures. Van Ginkel is a workhorse linebacker who absorbs coaching. He is reliable and consistent in rushing the quarterback, defending the pass, and stopping the run.
The Dolphins could have kept AVG for what the Vikings are paying him. AVG signed a two-year deal worth up to $20 million and $14 million guaranteed. Miami probably could have had him for a little less. The production that AVG gave the Dolphins won't be impossible to replace, but the attitude, leadership, and effort will be.