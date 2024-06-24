4 former Dolphins players the team will miss not named Christian Wilkins
By Brian Miller
2. DeShon Elliott
Many Dolphins fans are still wondering why Elliott was not re-signed this offseason. Elliott signed a free agent deal with the Steelers for $6 million over two years. It isn't a bad contract and the Dolphins easily could have matched that.
Elliott's production in Miami was solid. He started 15 games for the Dolphins had one interception, seven passes defensed, and 82 tackles. With the Dolphins missing Jevon Holland at times, Elliott was the step-up safety.
Letting Elliott go didn't make a lot of sense. Miami still has a safety unit that is questionable beyond Holland. Jordan Poyer is at the end of his career and hoping to milk one more decent season, Marcus Maye is a seasoned veteran on a team-friendly deal, and the Dolphins have two unproven rookies to back them up.
Miami could have saved some of their headaches by keeping Elliott on a two-year deal. Instead, they enter the season with the hope that Holland will stay healthy and Poyer can turn in one more season of decent production. The only thought that could come into play is his time with the Ravens while Anthony Weaver was there.