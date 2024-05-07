4 former Miami Dolphins players who will be out for revenge in 2024
By Brian Miller
2. Xavien Howard
Xavien Howard has yet to join a team for the 2024 season. That won't last. Eventually, Howard will sign with another organization. Some fans still think that Howard could rejoin the Dolphins at a much lower amount. On the other hand, Howard made it clear that the "door was closed" when the Dolphins released him.
Howard doesn't have to sign with anyone right now, but he has made it public that he is interested in joining the Texans. Miami will play in Houston this year, and if Howard does sign with them, it could make for an interesting showdown.
Fans can expect Howard to mingle with the fans in the stands and shake hands on the field, but he will do everything he can to make the Dolphins' life on the field as difficult as possible. If Howard was hurt by his release or by a rumor that suggested he was asked to take a big pay cut, there wouldn't be much love lost between him and the team when they play, and Howard would look to get his revenge on the field.