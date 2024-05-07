4 former Miami Dolphins players who will be out for revenge in 2024
By Brian Miller
1. Raekwon Davis
When Raekwon Davis was drafted, former head coach Brian Flores was visually excited. Davis was drafted in the second round, but he didn't quite live up to his projected potential. Zach Sieler outplayed him and wasn't an every-game starter.
Davis was a good rotational player on the defensive front, but not enough to warrant a new contract. With the Colts, Davis will get more money and compete for a starting job. He will get his chance to face the Dolphins in 2024, and when he does, he will look to prove that a coaching change and new scenery were all he needed.
There isn't bad blood between the two sides that fans are aware of, but on a personal level, the Dolphins' lack of interest in trying to keep Davis may not sit well, and if he has the opportunity to prove to them that they may have made a mistake, he will take it.
Other notables: Chase Claypool will face the Dolphins twice after joining the Bills. DeShon Elliott may get his chance to play the Dolphins in the postseason if the Dolphins and Steelers meet. Andrew Van Ginkel will not play against his former team for another two years. The Vikings and Dolphins won't meet until 2026.