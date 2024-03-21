4 former Miami Dolphins players who won't live up to their new contracts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' approach to free agency in 2024 is what most fans realistically expected. They didn't have a lot of room to spend freely and that cost them veteran players.
Chris Grier spent his money with caution this off-season but he had to let some players go and hit the free-agent market. He simply couldn't afford to retain those players because he didn't have the money available to him due to cap restrictions. No matter how "fake" the cap may be.
While a player like Andrew Van Ginkel will earn his $20 million two-year contract, because the guy's motor never stops, other players are being paid quite a hefty price that will be nearly impossible to meet.
Two of the Miami Dolphins' former players landed contracts that were six figures. Are they included in these four players?
4 former Miami Dolphins players who will not live up to their new contracts.