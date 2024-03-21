4 former Miami Dolphins players who won't live up to their new contracts
By Brian Miller
Robert Hunt
The contract that Robert Hunt signed was far more than most fans thought he would receive. No one penciled him to be paid like one of the absolute highest players in the NFL at his position.
Hunt could potentially bring in over $100 million. He is guaranteed at least $63 million over the life of the 5-year contract. The Panthers have a potential out after the 3rd year of the deal.
Hunt has never made a Pro Bowl and the Panthers are a team that will struggle again in 2024 and possibly 2025 as they continue to rebuild the roster. Building from the inside out is smart but Hunt's talents are going to be wasted and he won't likely get the recognition as he will be lost on the roster and what is likely going to be average at best line play.
Hunt will shine on the Panthers roster but will he shine bright enough to show his value at $100 million? That is going to be tough to do because you can't really put true value on a player that functions best as part of a unit.