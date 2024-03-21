4 former Miami Dolphins players who won't live up to their new contracts
By Brian Miller
Jerome Baker
Baker was overpaid in Miami and it wasn't a surprise that they let him go this year. The Dolphins were not going to take on $14 million. The Seattle Seahawks signed Baker to replace Jordyn Brooks who signed with Miami.
Baker was signed to a one-year $7 million deal. While he has the veteran play to back up a big contract, he hasn't had a year worth that much money since Chris Grier overpaid him on his previous extension.
Baker isn't a bargain at $7 million but other NFL teams surely have spent more on lesser players. The Seahawks will get a leader in the locker room and a guy that teammates respect. That's important for team dynamics. Baker should slide right in.
The bigger issue? Baker will join a team going through a coaching change and that will bring a new system that everyone will be learning. It could work to his benefit, or it may not.