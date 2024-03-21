4 former Miami Dolphins players who won't live up to their new contracts
By Brian Miller
4 of 5
Brandon Jones
Not quite sure what the Broncos were watching but paying a safety who has been more or less a depth player in his four NFL seasons is a surprise.
Jones will get a good payday. He signed for 3 years, $20 million which makes his annual pay a little less than the $10 million per year Andrew Van Ginkel is receiving.
Some may argue that the $11 million guaranteed that Jones is receiving, is a little high even if he reaches the length of the contract.
Jones has potential and maybe a change of scenery will do him well, especially if he starts but that too shouldn't be a given. Jones wasn't thought of as a starter and that led the Dolphins to find other safeties, like Deshon Elliot, to take a more prominent role.