4 former Miami Dolphins players who won't live up to their new contracts

By Brian Miller

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94)
Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Jones

Not quite sure what the Broncos were watching but paying a safety who has been more or less a depth player in his four NFL seasons is a surprise.

Jones will get a good payday. He signed for 3 years, $20 million which makes his annual pay a little less than the $10 million per year Andrew Van Ginkel is receiving.

Some may argue that the $11 million guaranteed that Jones is receiving, is a little high even if he reaches the length of the contract.

Jones has potential and maybe a change of scenery will do him well, especially if he starts but that too shouldn't be a given. Jones wasn't thought of as a starter and that led the Dolphins to find other safeties, like Deshon Elliot, to take a more prominent role.

