4 former Miami Dolphins players who won't live up to their new contracts
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins not being a member of the Miami Dolphins won't set in until the 2024 season starts and Zach Sieler isn't chest-bumping his best friend. It will be harder to see him arrive in Miami as a member of the Raiders.
Wilkins' $110 million contract was far more than Miami fans expected. He will receive $82 million guaranteed. In his five NFL seasons, Wilkins has not been named to a single Pro Bowl, not even as an alternate.
Wilkins may benefit from having Maxx Crosby next to him and that might give him more exposure but for Wilkins to really shine and earn that money, double-digit sacks are going to be expected and he will need to lead or co-lead the team's tackle stats. He did that in Miami but can he continue?
The one thing you can say about Wilkins is that he has never been motivated to play harder based on the money he is being paid but we will see if that contract inspires him to do more.