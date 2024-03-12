4 free agent guards the Miami Dolphins should consider to replace Robert Hunt
By Gaston Rubio
Greg Van Roten is another guard I would love to see Miami consider. Like Zeitler, Greg is also 34 years old but, he's also a top-of-the-line offensive lineman.
In 2023 Greg Van Roten was a top 10 pass blocking guard. Van Roten played all 1,024 snaps at right guard in 2023.
Although Greg Van Roten did allow 5 sacks in 2023, he was not called for any penalties all season. In fact, in 8 seasons as an NFL guard, Van Roten has only been flagged for a penalty 9 times. His discipline, experience, and pass blocking would be a welcome addition to Miami's offense.
Despite a somewhat rough start in Tampa, Matt Feiler was the 32nd best guard in the NFL for 2023. Feiler did allow 12 QB pressures in 6 games before sustaining a knee injury.
Feilers best season were with the Steelers where he was a top tier pass blocking guard. At 32-years old, Feiler isnt part of a youth movement. However, his experience at multiple positions could help in the long run if injuries start to pile up.
The last guard Miami should consider to replace Robert Hunt is Jon Feliciano. Feliciano had his best year as an NFL guard in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers.
Feliciano spent time at all three interior line positions along the offensive line. Feliciano brings versatility and experience to Miami's offensive line. Feliciano allowed 1 sack all season and was only flagged twice in 2023.
With stops in San Francisco, New York, Buffalo, and Las Vegas; Feliciano is no stranger to free agency. Considering him to shore up a guard position would be one less need in the draft.
Miami has a lot of holes and not enough money to help fill them. Signing one of these veterans would fill a need, solidify the offensive line, and save Miami some money.