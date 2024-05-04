4 free agents the Dolphins can still target after signing Odell Beckham Jr.
More big moves are needed from GM Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
3. Safety Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons is still on the market, and most expected that he would be gone in the early days of free agency. Simmons reportedly wanted a big contract, but it didn't come. The draft allowed teams that needed help to address the position.
The Dolphins didn't really add to their roster. Patrick McMorris is the only defensive back that was added and he came on Day 3. Miami added a couple from the undrafted pool, but the two starters are Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. Holland missed a lot of time last year banged up and the Dolphins could use a safety that can play as a 3-high safety and then take over for Holland if he gets hurt again.
There has been speculation that Miami may use Jalen Ramsey in more of a safety role in 2024. The thinking is Anthony Weaver would have his roaming safety on the field and then use Cam Smith or whoever wins the job opposite Kendall Fuller. It's risky if Weaver opts to go in this direction, but they would have to assume that Ramsey will be a full-time safety. Otherwise, they still need to add a quality player.
Simmons has spent his entire eight-year career in Denver, making the Pro Bowl twice, once in 2020 and the second in 2023. He would improve the Dolphins' defense immediately if Miami can agree to terms with him on a cheap contract.