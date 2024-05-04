4 free agents the Dolphins can still target after signing Odell Beckham Jr.
More big moves are needed from GM Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
2. TE Ross Dwelley
Mike McDaniel knows Ross Dwelley better than the Dolphins front office would, as they both lived in San Francisco together prior to McDaniel coming to Miami. Jon Embree also coached Dwelley in San Francisco.
The Dolphins signed Jonnu Smith during free agency and also added Jody Fortson, who could be an intriguing option. However, the roster is thin after the two of them and Durham Smythe. Miami has Tanner Conner and Julian Hill. Miami seems to be high on Hill's potential, but Dwelley adds six years of experience.
Dwelley has taken a backseat to George Kittle in recent years, which has limited his starts to just 17 of 84 games. He isn't a primary receiver, either, and most of his work comes in the trenches, which is something that McDaniel should love.
On the other hand, the fact that Miami hasn't touched on adding Dwelley could be a sign that McDaniel and Embree don't feel he will add more to the roster than what they have. If the contract is good for the Dolphins, though, they still bring him in for training camp to compete and be available should someone get injured.