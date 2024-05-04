4 free agents the Dolphins can still target after signing Odell Beckham Jr.
More big moves are needed from GM Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
1. CB Xavien Howard
If the Dolphins were to move Ramsey to safety, they would have a huge need for a cornerback. Cam Smith is not proven enough to start. His 2023 season may have been a result of Vic Fangio's attitude and disdain as much as Smith's immaturity, but Miami can't afford to not look into adding someone who can start should the plan evolve to Ramsey playing a safety role.
Xavien Howard said that he wouldn't return to the Dolphins, but he has yet to sign a contract with a new team, and interest around the league has been lukewarm. Howard still lives in South Florida, so that makes sense, and the Dolphins made a business decision.
Howard is an option only if he can put personal emotion aside and realize that he isn't going to break the bank anymore. The Dolphins are still paying him after they released him in early March. They will get $18 million from that post-June 1 designation. Could they bring him back? Sure.
He may be a better option than some of the players still available. Stephon Gilmore is riding his name far more than his current talent. Patrick Peterson has been around forever, and J.C. Jackson has bounced around far too much over the last couple of years.