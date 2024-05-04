4 free agents the Dolphins can still target after signing Odell Beckham Jr.
More big moves are needed from GM Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
Could another WR be added by the Dolphins this offseason?
Aside from the four players already mentioned, another wide receiver would make sense for the Dolphins. Right now, the WR market is pretty good. I will continue to pound my desk for Hunter Renfrow, who is known for his great hands.
Tyler Boyd would have been a great target for the front office, but he ended up signing with the Titans. If Miami wants to add a veteran before the summer gets here, we can't forget about Michael Thomas.
When Thomas hit the market, Hill took to social media, saying, "Come to Miami." Hill would clearly like to have Thomas as a teammate, and the Dolphins would have a savvy veteran who, while no longer the same player he once was, is still pretty good in the right system when used. A Dolphins move would make sense for him.