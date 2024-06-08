4 free agents Dolphins GM Chris Grier needs to try and sign before it’s too late
3. Offensive guard Greg Van Roten
Greg Van Roten came into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He played collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania and has been somewhat of a journeyman. He has played for eight professional teams, including time with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Most recently, Van Roten played for the Las Vegas Raiders and started all 17 games in 2023.
The veteran has played in 110 career games and has started in 71 of them. Van Roten would be an immediate upgrade over Robert Jones, who was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason. Miami is still looking to replace Robert Hunt, who is now protecting Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers.
Van Roten can prove to be very cap friendly. He is used to signing short-term deals and is coming off of two one-year deals with the Buffalo Bills and Raiders, respectively. He played last season at the veteran minimum of $1.272 million. If Grier could sign him to a cheap one-year deal or even possibly a two-year deal, Van Roten would be considered a steal. He could come in right away and start, or at worst, give Miami much needed depth at the guard position.
Van Roten played 1,025 snaps last season and gave up five quarterback sacks, which tied him for ninth among guards in the NFL. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 75.3 and reports that he did not commit a penalty in any of the 17 games. The discipline that he could bring to the line would be welcomed by offensive line coach Butch Barry, who saw his unit commit many pre-snap penalties and holding calls last season.