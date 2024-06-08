4 free agents Dolphins GM Chris Grier needs to try and sign before it’s too late
2. Pass-rusher Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell played collegiately at the University of Miami. Campbell could be the veteran pass-rusher that new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver can bring in to help guide the young players like Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara as they adjust to the NFL and try to learn the Baltimore defense that Weaver brings to Miami.
The 300-pounder played last season for the Atlanta Falcons, where he came off the EDGE, but only signed a one-year contract. He was tied for the team lead in sacks with 6.5, which was his highest sacks total since 2019. He started all 17 games for a resurgent Falcons defense that was constantly on the field due to their ineptitude on offense.
There was some speculation early in free agency that Campbell was going to retire, but the fire is apparently still in his belly and he would be an ideal candidate to sign to a cap friendly contract and give the Dolphins a boost on the defensive line while Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb recover from season-ending injuries.
Campbell has plenty of experience behind him and is 37 years old and clearly in the twilight of his career. He might not have much left, but he could have enough to give Miami the depth that they need at the EDGE position until they are at full strength.