4 free agents the Dolphins should target with extra Tyreek Hill cap space
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have invested a lot of money in their roster, as they hope to make a deep run in the playoffs and, hopefully, a Super Bowl. They still have holes on the roster that can be addressed. After the team restructured the deal with Tyreek Hill, their available money jumped to more than $35 million, giving Chris Grier options for roster additions. Here are four players for the Miami GM to consider:
Ryan Tannehill
Don't laugh this off. Ryan Tannehill doesn't make the Dolphins better, but he would be the perfect backup to Tua Tagovailoa, giving the team a much-needed and experienced backup quarterback. Tannehill isn't going to shoulder a team on his back and lead them to the Super Bowl, but if the Dolphins lost Tagovailoa for any stretch of the season, Tannehill can still win games or at the very least not lose them.
Tannehill would fit in the Mike McDaniel system rather well. He is a quick-read quarterback who struggles more with tertiary reads. In this system, he can make quick decisions with the ball throwing to precise locations or players.
Despite his time in Miami not being great, Tannehill doesn't make a lot of mistakes with the football unless he is asked to do things outside of his comfort zone. In Miami, it would be simple plays and passes that are based on timing and that is something he can still do consistently.