4 free agents the Dolphins should target with extra Tyreek Hill cap space
By Brian Miller
Corey Linsley
With Aaron Brewer a question mark until the Dolphins know more about his hand, Miami isn't deep enough at center. Liam Eichenberg could step in, but that isn't an ideal situation. Miami added a center for depth in Sean Harlow, but he too isn't a great option should Brewer miss extended time.
Corey Linsley has started every game of his NFL career, which has spanned seven seasons in Green Bay and three with the Chargers. Health is a concern. He started and played in only three games last season and 14 the year before. He could be a cheap option for Grier, and it might be worth the risk, considering his extensive experience.
If the Dolphins were to address the center position, they could keep Eichenberg at right guard, which would be more beneficial to the team as a whole. With the system that Miami runs offensively, Linsley won't have to hold his blocks long and that might help reduce his potential for injury.
Other options: Scott Quessenberry, five NFL seasons. Mason Cole, five NFL seasons. Brian Allen, six NFL seasons.