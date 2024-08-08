4 free agents the Dolphins should target with extra Tyreek Hill cap space
By Brian Miller
Hunter Renfrow
The Miami Dolphins could have added Hunter Renfrow to the roster or they could have added Michael Thomas. They opted for Willie Snead. Odell Beckham Jr. remains out of practice sessions and on the PUP list.
While this is giving time to the younger players to show their worth, the Dolphins are still looking at starting the season with potential question marks for a unit that has the best duo at the top of the roster. Renfrow remains unsigned and it is curious as to why.
He played all 17 games last season and is a consistent route runner with decent speed. He has good vision around the field and can set up in empty zones, giving the quarterback an easy outlet. Renfrow has received 2,884 yards in his five NFL seasons and 17 touchdowns. This is while playing with Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr as his quarterback.
Other options: Michael Thomas, seven NFL seasons. Marquise Goodwin, nine NFL seasons.